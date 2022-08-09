Groundbreaking ceremony for Chesterfield Complex begins today

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art sports complex in the Chesterfield Valley begins Tuesday.

The complex will be the largest indoor volleyball and basketball complex in the region. The ceremony will be a symbolic one because the ground has already been broken at the Chesterfield Sports Complex. Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation will be here talking about the new complex and what it brings to not just Chesterfield but the whole St. Louis area.

The complex is expected to bring in 3.6 million dollars in spending. It will have nine basketball courts that can convert to 18 volleyball courts. Officials said it will be 97,000 square feet and is expected to attract 900,000 visitors each year.

The Chesterfield Sports Association, a non-profit, is responsible for building the complex. They said the land South of 64 was a good price and is a good location. With top golf across the highway and other developments coming in, it’s a good place for visitors to spend money.

“It’ll bring teams from outside the area. Right now we don’t have a facility like this,” said Stuart Duncan, President of Chesterfield Sports Association.

Stuart mentioned that St. Louis, being a sports town, has state-of-the-art hockey and soccer facilities. However, this will be the first of its kind for St. Louis with basketball and volleyball.

