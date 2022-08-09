Fox C-6 school district installing vaping sensors

By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Fox C-6 School District is beginning to crack down on student vaping by turning to new technology.

The district purchased a Verkada SV sensor, which will alert the administration of any vaping. The sensors cost $67,000 and will be installed in the district’s high school and middle school restrooms, district officials tell News 4.

If anyone is caught on school property with an e-cigarette or vaping device, they will be suspended.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

It’s been a multi-year struggle for answers for parents with students attending Jana Elementary...
Hazelwood School District to test for radioactive contamination near Janna Elementary
Fox C-6 buses
Bus service not offered to all students at one Jefferson County school this year
Meet Joey! Our Pet of the Week
Meet Joey! Our Pet of the Week
Local student behind "Crippling Hot Sauce"
The story behind "Crippling Hot Sauce"