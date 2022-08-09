Fox C-6 school district installing vaping sensors

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Fox C-6 School District is beginning to crack down on student vaping by turning to new technology.

The district purchased a Verkada SV sensor, which will alert the administration of any vaping. The sensors cost $67,000 and will be installed in the district’s high school and middle school restrooms, district officials tell News 4.

If anyone is caught on school property with an e-cigarette or vaping device, they will be suspended.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.