Flood victims turned away again from resource system because of overwhelming demand

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A multi-agency resource center that was set up to help flood victims reached its capacity by noon and had to turn away some flood victims on Tuesday. The resource center at Friendly Temple Church was scheduled to be open three days this week because the center had reached capacity each day last week.

The resource center is a one-stop shop for flood victims where they can meet with government agencies and non-profit groups to see what help they could receive to recover from recent flooding.

Beth Elder is with the American Red Cross.

“The biggest needs we’re seeing are residents in need of assistance with basement flooding, with residential flooding, helping to clean up, helping to clean out. Some are also in need of finding another place to live,” said Elder.

Charles Franklin had flooding in the basement of his north St. Louis home. He may have to replace a furnace and hot water heater and came to the resource center to see what help he might be eligible to receive.

“The assistance provided here would be a blessing and I’d be grateful,” he said.

Friendly Temple Church is located at 5515 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Flood victims who were unable to be seen Tuesday were scheduled for Wednesday. If any flood victims are unable to be seen on Wednesday, they’ll be scheduled for Thursday. It’s recommended that flood victims arrive before 9 a.m. If anyone needs a ride, they can call 211.

