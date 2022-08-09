Arson investigation underway after 2 North County fires

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An arson investigation is underway after fires were set at two different parks in north St. Louis County.

Bridgeton police said there was a fire in the restrooms at Matthews Park around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. There was another fire at Hellebusch Park a couple of hours later where a gazebo went up in flames. Police said the two fires both appear to have been set intentionally.

The investigation is ongoing.

