4Warn Weather: Dry and Mild For St. Louis, A Shower South Tonight

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It will be dry and mild for St. Louis tonight, though a spot shower is possible farther south. But the rest of the week is a mainly dry pattern and mild to warm days in the 80s. It will turn a bit more humid Thursday, then less humid Friday. And the weekend looks nice, though a bit hotter and more humid Sunday.

Another chance for storms arrives Monday-Tuesday of next week.

7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

August 9 seven-day forecast
4Warn Alert: Showers mainly south & cooler
4Warn Alert: Isolated Spots of Heavy Rain Tonight
4Warn Alert: Isolated Spots of Heavy Rain Tonight
August 8 late seven-day forecast
4Warn Alert: Isolated Spots of Heavy Rain Tonight
4Warn Alert: Downpours May Cause New Flooding This Evening-Tonight