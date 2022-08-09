4Warn Weather: Dry and Mild For St. Louis, A Shower South Tonight
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
It will be dry and mild for St. Louis tonight, though a spot shower is possible farther south. But the rest of the week is a mainly dry pattern and mild to warm days in the 80s. It will turn a bit more humid Thursday, then less humid Friday. And the weekend looks nice, though a bit hotter and more humid Sunday.
Another chance for storms arrives Monday-Tuesday of next week.
