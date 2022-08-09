4Warn Alert: Isolated Spots of Heavy Rain Tonight

Weather Alert: A Flood Watch is in effect through 4:00 AM tonight for a flash flood threat. Slow moving storms will develop that can produce quick 1-2″ rainfall amounts. The rainfall will not be evenly distributed as some don’t get much rain, but in areas where storms can develop there could be some isolated flooding. A few storms are still possible Tuesday morning before a drier pattern takes hold

This front will break our intense heat as it turns cooler the rest of the week.

A very welcomed cooler and drier pattern will assert itself Tuesday evening through the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.