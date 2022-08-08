Still recovering from multiple flood events, another round of rain leaves some businesses concerned

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In Rock Hill, long-standing businesses like the Trainwreck Saloon brace for another round of potential flooding.

“I’m too old for this. That’s what I thought. I am too old for this,” said George Hansford, who owns and operates Trainwreck Saloon.

Hansford says just two weeks ago, their basement was completely underwater as rain and floodwaters from Deer Creek rushed into the restaurant.

“It filled the basement six feet all the way to the bottom of this floor. It was another six inches in here,” he said. “We had probably 20 kegs of beer down there and another 50 cases of beer.”

Hansford says they quickly rushed to get the business reopened five days later. Then last Thursday, flood waters seeped in again.

“Well over a couple hundred thousand dollars worth of damage. Well over a couple hundred thousand,” said Hansford.

That includes infrastructure, electricity, plumbing, and other damages that may not be immediately noticeable to patrons that walk in. They are still assessing the total damage.

“Right now, all we’ve done really is try to keep running for the employee’s sake, for the customers sake, so that we can stay in business because I need the public to come back in here and start spending money for the employees and myself,” he said. “We need the support of the community right now.”

The last flood event he experienced at the Trainwreck Saloon was in 2008, when the floodwaters rose past the basement and more than two feet above the restaurant floor. However, he says it is the most recent consistency of flooding that he says makes it harder to plan ahead.

“When it comes so fast, there’s no way you can. I mean I’ve got pumps, and they couldn’t keep up with it. All they were doing was pumping it back outside. When the water table is that high from all the rain, it just comes through the foundation. There’s really no way to alleviate it,” said Hansford.

He hopes residents can continue to support local businesses as these flood events occur and hopes for a long-term solution in repairing flood waters along Deer Creek.

“I wish I had a better plan than I do, but right now it’s a waiting game,” said Hansford.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.