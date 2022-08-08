St. Louis man admits threatening to blow up St. Louis synagogue in 2021

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man confessed Monday to threatening to blow up a synagogue in 2021.

Officials say, Cody Rush, 30, called the FBI on Nov. 5, 2021, and said “I’m going to blow up a church.” He gave his name and targeted the Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis.

Rush said that he would take action the next morning when people were inside. He also said that he hated Jewish people and later called back and threatened to attack the synagogue while they are in service. When officials asked if he had anything else to say, Rush said, “Yeah that I hate them with rage.”

Officials say Rush gave his location in a third call and made threats again when they called back. Authorities arrested Rush, who told them, “I am feeling suicidal and homicidal. I just feel like killing Jews.”

He pleaded guilty Monday to the use of a telephone and instrument of interstate commerce to make threats. The charge can carry a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

