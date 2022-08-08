Reside in St. Louis: Picturesque home in Forest Hills Club

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A picturesque home on a premier cul-de-sac lot in the Forest Hills Club Estates is on the market.

The six-bedroom home was built in 1975. It has a grand oversized porch entrance to a great room with 18-foot soaring ceilings. The home has a luxurious master suite that opens to a deck that overlooks the peaceful backyard.

The home is on the market for $1,175,000. Jeff Lottmann with Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing. Click here to learn more about the property.

