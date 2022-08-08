Police investigate double shooting in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a double shooting in north St. Louis City early Monday morning.

The shooting happened near the Mobil Gas station at 13th Street and Cass Avenue at around 1:09 a.m. Police said two people who were innocent bystanders were shot in the leg. Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

