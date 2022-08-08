Police investigate double shooting in North City

By Kelsee Ward
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a double shooting in north St. Louis City early Monday morning.

The shooting happened near the Mobil Gas station at 13th Street and Cass Avenue at around 1:09 a.m. Police said two people who were innocent bystanders were shot in the leg. Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

