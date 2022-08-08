Man riding motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash

By Matt Woods
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 94 at Route DD in St. Charles County, police said.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday. A crash report says Michael Arias of Troy, Missouri was driving eastbound on Highway 94 on a motorcycle when he tried to pass in a no-passing zone. He collided head-on with a Honda Accord going westbound and Arias was ejected from the motorcycle. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Accord had serious injuries and a passenger had moderate injuries.

Arias was 34 years old.

