Man dies 6 months after triple shooting in North City

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old man is facing charges, accused of killing a teen and wounding two other people.

Eric Wooten is charged with first-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action.

The incident happened at the 6200 block of N. Broadway Sunday night just before 10:00 p.m. on Feb.13. Police found 19-year-old Kevin Payne II shot in the street, and EMS pronounced him dead.

Florentino Pegues, 34, and a teenage victim were found inside a vehicle also shot. The two were taken to the hospital where the man was in critical condition and the teen was in stable condition. Pegues died from his injuries at a hospice care facility Sunday.

Wooten is being held on no bond.

