Major Case Squad investigates Normandy homicide

NORMANDY (KMOV) -- Normandy Police requested assistance from the Major Case Squad after a man was shot and killed Sunday.

The Major Case Squad announced it is investigating the homicide that happened in the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road in Normandy. The victim was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not specify what time the incident happened.

Details around the homicide are limited at this time. The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

