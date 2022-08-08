Federal disaster area declared in parts of St. Louis region due to flooding

Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall...
Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters after heavy rain fell through the night and into the morning on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - President Joe Biden has approved the request by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to declare parts of the state hit hard by recent flooding a federal disaster area.

Parson’s office announced the request had been approved by Biden Monday afternoon and is specifically in response to the flooding that hit the St. Louis area on July 25-July 28. Members of Missouri’s Congressional delegation also made the request.

Biden’s declaration means that residents of St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County are eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.

Residents of the city and the two affected counties can apply for FEMA assistance by clicking here or calling FEMA’s toll-free application line at 1-800-621-3362 from 6:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Central Time, seven days a week. Victims are encouraged to document losses, such as taking photos of flood damage and keeping receipts.

Those with unmet needs are still encouraged to contact the United Way by dialing 211 or clicking here.

