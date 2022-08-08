Federal disaster area declared in parts of St. Louis region due to flooding

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - President Joe Biden has approved the request by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to declare parts of the state hit hard by recent flooding a federal disaster area.

Parson’s office announced the request had been approved by Biden Monday afternoon and is specifically in response to the flooding that hit the St. Louis area on July 25-July 28. Members of Missouri’s Congressional delegation also made the request.

This afternoon, the President approved our request for a major disaster declaration for Missouri in response to the severe flooding that impacted the St. Louis region from July 25 to July 28. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) August 8, 2022

Biden’s declaration means that residents of St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County are eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.

Residents of the city and the two affected counties can apply for FEMA assistance by clicking here or calling FEMA’s toll-free application line at 1-800-621-3362 from 6:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Central Time, seven days a week. Victims are encouraged to document losses, such as taking photos of flood damage and keeping receipts.

Those with unmet needs are still encouraged to contact the United Way by dialing 211 or clicking here.

