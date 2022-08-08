Dine to Donate: Benefit aims to help local firefighter fighting cancer

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County firefighters are calling on your help as a fellow firefighter battles cancer.

North County Fire and Rescue organized a dine to donate to support firefighter Mike Heuer at Texas Roadhouse on Mexico Loop in O’Fallon, Mo Wednesday. The event will run from 3:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. About 10 percent of each purchase will be donated.

North County Fire & Rescue Chief Keith Goldstein said this is a time when our first responders need us most.

“When it’s time to go asking for help they’re going to support us and they do,” Goldstein said. “They come out in big numbers to support the men and women that ride on these trucks to give us the items that we need. "

