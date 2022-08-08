Dine to Donate: Benefit aims to help local firefighter fighting cancer

Dine to Donate: Benefit aims to help local firefighter fighting cancer
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County firefighters are calling on your help as a fellow firefighter battles cancer.

North County Fire and Rescue organized a dine to donate to support firefighter Mike Heuer at Texas Roadhouse on Mexico Loop in O’Fallon, Mo Wednesday. The event will run from 3:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. About 10 percent of each purchase will be donated.

North County Fire & Rescue Chief Keith Goldstein said this is a time when our first responders need us most.

“When it’s time to go asking for help they’re going to support us and they do,” Goldstein said. “They come out in big numbers to support the men and women that ride on these trucks to give us the items that we need. "

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police are investigating a double shooting in north St. Louis City early Monday morning.
Police investigate double shooting in North City
A woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis City early Monday morning.
Woman found dead inside of car in North City
alzheimer
Healthy eating slows cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s study shows
alzheimer
Healthy eating slows cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s study shows