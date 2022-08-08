Arenado is NL Player of Week

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) is congratulated by teammate Dylan Carlson (3) after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 8, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the second time this season, Cardinals’ third baseman Nolan Arenado is the NL Player of the Week.

Arenado has been red hot during the Redbirds’ seven-game winning streak, which has included sweeps of the Cubs and first-place Yankees. This past week, Arenado led the senior circuit with a .476 batting average, and was tied for second in the NL in home runs (3) and OPS (1.560).

After a hot start to the season and a cool middle stretch, Arenado is believed by some to be working his way into the NL MVP conversation, a discussion that has been dominated by first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who is on pace to have a career season.

Arenado previously won the NL Player of the Week Award for the first week of this season.

