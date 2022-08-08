4Warn Weather: Intense heat ahead of heavy rainfall

Weather Discussion: A southwest wind is bringing up the moisture. It will feel hot and humid today with a high of 93°. A few counties, including St. Louis county, are in a heat advisory until 7 pm tonight. A heat index as high as 106° is possible.

There is also a flood watch in effect overnight as a slow-moving front brings widespread rain. Some spots may see accumulations top 3 inches. In terms of severe weather, that is not expected. However, some may experience flooding conditions as heavy rainfall trains over the same areas. Behind this front, plan for lower than average temperatures in the 80s.

Today (KMOV)

Flood Watch Tonight (KMOV)

