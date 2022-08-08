4Warn Alert: Downpours May Cause New Flooding This Evening-Tonight

Weather Alert: A Flood Watch is in effect after 4PM through late tonight for a flash flood threat. Slow moving storms will develop that can produce quick 1-2″ rainfall amounts. The rainfall will not be evenly distributed as some don’t get much rain, but in areas where multiple rounds of these downpours hit, some isolated areas could see 3-5″. Unfortunately the St. Louis Metro area that has suffered from three rounds of heavy rain in the past couple of weeks will be in the zone where these storms develop. Any time this evening through tonight be on guard for flash flooding, especially in poor drainage areas and smaller creeks that have recently caused flash flooding.

The rain will ease after Midnight, but some new isolated storms may redevelop around sunrise through early afternoon. The front will finally move the rain threat out of the area later Tuesday afternoon and dry for the evening.

This front will break our intense heat as a heat advisory in the St. Louis Metro continues until 7Pm with a heat index near or over 105 at peak this afternoon.

A very welcomed cooler and drier pattern will assert itself Tuesday evening through the rest of the week.

Today (KMOV)

Flood Watch Tonight (KMOV)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.