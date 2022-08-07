On this date: Axl Rose charged in connection with riot at Riverport

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - On August 7, 1991, musician Axl Rose was charged in connection with a riot that occurred during a Guns ‘n Hoses concert at Riverport the month before.

A riot broke out at Riverport (now the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater) during the Guns ‘n Roses concert on July 2, 1991, 65 people were injured, including 25 police officers. Thousands of dollars in property damage was incurred and dozens of people were arrested.

Rose was charged with four misdemeanor counts of assault and a count of misdemeanor property damage. He was eventually convicted, later sentenced to probation and was forced to pay a fine in connection with the riot. He and the band were also sued.

Guns ‘n Roses did not return to St. Louis until 2017.

