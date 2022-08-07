On this date: Axl Rose charged in connection with riot at Riverport

Ax Rose after being arrested for a riot at Riverport in 1991
Ax Rose after being arrested for a riot at Riverport in 1991(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - On August 7, 1991, musician Axl Rose was charged in connection with a riot that occurred during a Guns ‘n Hoses concert at Riverport the month before.

A riot broke out at Riverport (now the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater) during the Guns ‘n Roses concert on July 2, 1991, 65 people were injured, including 25 police officers. Thousands of dollars in property damage was incurred and dozens of people were arrested.

Rose was charged with four misdemeanor counts of assault and a count of misdemeanor property damage. He was eventually convicted, later sentenced to probation and was forced to pay a fine in connection with the riot. He and the band were also sued.

Guns ‘n Roses did not return to St. Louis until 2017.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

resource center
First Multi-Agency Resource Center in East St. Louis reaches capacity; another to open on Sunday
resource center
Multi-Agency Resource Center in north St. Louis reaches capacity just after opening; state to open more centers next week
death certificate
News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband
Graphic
Vehicle, body found in Deer Creek in Shrewsbury