St. Louis man killed in ATV accident in Washington County, Mo.

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old man from St. Louis was killed in an ATV accident in Washington County, Mo. Saturday morning.

Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Crump Road south of Pigeon Roost Road just before noon. Michael Tune was driving a 2019 Polaris Ranger southbound when it went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, went back onto the road and overturned.

Tune was pronounced dead at the scene.

