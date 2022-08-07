Montgomery beats former team as Cardinals blank Yankees 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws during the first inning of a...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery blanked his old teammates over five innings and Nolan Arenado drove in the lone run as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Yankees 1-0.

Four St. Louis pitchers held the Yankees to just two hits — singles in the first and third. Only two runners reached second base.

Giovanny Gallegos pitched 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his 11th save, striking out the final two hitters.

The only run came in the first inning as Paul Goldschmidt doubled with two outs and scored on a single by Arenado. Domingo Germán (1-2) took the loss, giving up the run and four hits in five innings.

