Crowd for Cardinals win over Yankees Saturday sets all-time attendance record for Busch Stadium lll

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Saturday night’s game at Busch Stadium had all the perfect ingredients for setting an attendance record.

Yankees in town. Cardinals riding in on a winning streak. A weekend night.

And perhaps the most important ingredient of them all: the Joe Torre bobblehead giveaway. If there’s one thing Cardinals fans and Yankees fans can agree upon, it’s their love for Torre—well, these days, probably Matt Carpenter, too.

But given the circumstances—and as evidenced by the lines outside the stadium as the gates were opening Saturday afternoon—it was no surprise when the Cardinals announced to the press box during Saturday’s game that the evening’s recorded attendance represented the largest crowd in the history of Busch Stadium III.

No playoff affair, All-Star Game, or World Series contest had ever matched the sold-out crowd of 48,581 fans that showed out on Saturday night to see the Cardinals beat the Yankees in a 1-0 thriller.

Official attendance tonight: 48,581



Not only the highest attendance of the season, but it's the largest attendance all-time in this ballpark. That apparently includes the All-Star Game, playoffs, all of it.



Soooooo...✅ https://t.co/m0rRyYW5kg — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) August 7, 2022

The bobblehead presented to the first 25,000 fans ages 16 or older through the gates at Busch Stadium Saturday bore Torre’s image from his playing days with the Cardinals. Torre was a strong-hitting corner infielder for St. Louis from 1969 to 1974, making four All-Star teams and earning the league’s Most Valuable Player Award in 1971. Torre won the batting crown that season, batting .363 while driving in a league-best 137 runs.

Torre, of course, is also known for his Hall of Fame managerial career, spanning from 1977 to 2010. Torre managed the Cardinals from 1990 to 1995, and perhaps more famously the Yankees from 1996 to 2007. At the helm in New York, Torre won four World Championships and six American League pennants.

On Saturday, he was inside the ballpark as he was being celebrated by the two fan bases that most notably appreciate his contributions to baseball.

Saturday’s attendance broke the previous Busch Stadium III mark set on May 12, 2019. That was the date of the first time the Cardinals did a purse giveaway on Mother’s Day. Current Cardinal, then a Pirate, Chris Stratton got the win on that day as Pittsburgh defeated St. Louis, 10-6. Dakota Hudson started the game for St. Louis, and in keeping with present themes surrounding the team, the official time of the game was three hours and 29 minutes.

The contest that unfolded at Busch Stadium Saturday was a bit snappier, with the Cardinals holding off the Yankees in a drama-filled 1-0 battle after Nolan Arenado delivered the lone RBI hit in the first inning. Former Yankee Jordan Montgomery made his debut for his new team against the only MLB team for which he had ever played. The lefty tossed five shutout innings for the Cardinals before departing the game for precautionary reasons because of leg cramping—a product of the St. Louis heat.

The heat of the St. Louis summer, though, did nothing to deter the largest crowd in the history of Busch Stadium III from taking in a ball game on Saturday night.

As it was said in that famous line from the movie Field of Dreams, ‘If you hold a Joe Torre bobblehead giveaway during a Cardinals-Yankees game on a Saturday night in St. Louis⁠—they will come.’

Or something like that, anyway.

