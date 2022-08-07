Cardinals slug their way to sweep of Yankees, extend winning streak to seven games

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The moment when Paul DeJong launched a hanging Scott Effross slider out toward the vicinity of Big Mac Land in the eighth inning of a marathon Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium, it finally seemed clear the Cardinals were going to do it.

DeJong’s second extra-base hit of the day and third of the weekend put the punctuation on an intense 12-9 win over the Yankees, cementing the Cardinals’ most impressive regular-season series in quite some time—a sweep over one of the best teams in baseball.

Paul DeJong to Big Mac Land and the Cards are ready to break out the brooms. pic.twitter.com/9VT9goCWDC — MLB (@MLB) August 7, 2022

The Cardinals swept the Yankees at Busch Stadium to extend their winning streak to seven games, a stretch that has seen St. Louis go from four games back of Milwaukee for first place in the NL Central to two games clear of the Brewers for the outright division lead.

Sunday’s game kicked off with the first pitch at 1:16 p.m. local time and didn’t finish up until Matt Carpenter grounded out to first base four hours and 25 minutes later, making Sunday’s affair the longest 9-inning game in Major League Baseball this season—and in the history of Busch Stadium III.

The flow of Sunday’s match-up was an unexpected about-face compared to the low-scoring nail-biters of the previous two nights. Adam Wainwright walked allowed six runs while walking four batters and failed to record an out in the fifth inning.

His inefficiency was ill-timed for a Cardinals bullpen that had already leaned heavily upon its most reliable relievers earlier in the series, but the Cardinals got clutch scoreless relief efforts from Jordan Hicks and Packy Naughton to go along with a cascade of offensive production that put the Cardinals in position to win the game.

The Cardinals slugged five extra-base hits including a pair of three-run home runs, with Nolan Arenado’s 22nd blast of the season coming in the bottom of the second. After Wainwright had stumbled through a potent Yankees lineup—and several questionable calls by home plate umpire Ed Hickox—in the top of the second inning, Arenado’s towering shot into the visiting bullpen allowed the Cardinals to claw their way into an improbable 6-4 lead.

With one thunderous swing, it was evident that this heavyweight bout was far from over.

Arenado finished the day 3-for-5 with a homer, a double, and four RBIs. DeJong carried the load, too, going 2-for-3 with a double, a homer, two walks and another four RBIs. He’s been a threatening presence in the batter’s box since returning from Memphis at the end of July, hitting three home runs and three doubles in that span. Dylan Carlson had another Cardinals’ double, finishing the day 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI, and two runs scored.

All assisted in propelling the Cardinals to perhaps the most memorable regular-season home series St. Louis has seen in years.

