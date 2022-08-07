4Warn Weather: Rain Chances Go Up Monday & Tuesday While Temperatures Go Down
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion:
Any isolated showers or thunderstorms this evening will dissipate by about 8pm.
A cold front approaching the area will bring a good chance of more widespread rain & storms, especially Monday evening through Tuesday, with an isolated shower lasting into Wednesday morning. Rain will develop off of a slow-moving cold front which will cool temperatures to the 80s for the rest of the week.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.