4Warn Weather: One more day of high heat & humidity

Weather Discussion: We’ll have another hot and humid afternoon with highs topping out in the mid-90s and a heat index as high as 105° for some. The heat advisory expires at 8 pm tonight. Due to the heat for many, today is another Weather Alert Day. An afternoon pop-up shower or storm is expected, but many will remain dry. Wherever the rain sets up, you’ll have brief heat relief before the shower clears and the humidity spikes.

The highest rain chances exist Monday evening through Tuesday, with an isolated shower lasting into Wednesday morning for spots south. Rain will develop off of a slower-moving front which will cool temperatures to the 80s for the rest of the week.

