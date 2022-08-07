2 wounded in North City shooting Sunday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two victims were wounded in a shooting that happened in North City Sunday afternoon.

Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Clara, near the intersection of Kingshighway and Lee just after 12:30 p.m. A man was shot and was barely conscious or breathing when police arrived. Another victim shows up a local hospital.

Other information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.