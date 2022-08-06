Urban League Back to School Expo is back

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Urban League’s Back to School expo is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The expo is being held at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis Saturday and is part of a partnership between the Urban League and St. Louis Public School. Doors open at 10:00 a.m. and the event goes until 6:00 p.m. You can pick up free book bags and school supplies, and there will also be health screenings, hair cuts and other services for kids.

The Urban League is also offering a warrant recall program at the expo. If you have an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor, it won’t clear you of the charges and you’re still responsible for the court costs, but it will allow people to get it taken care of.

