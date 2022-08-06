4Warn Weather: Heat Advisory through the weekend

4Warn Weather: Hot & Humid, Spot Storms
By Leah Hill
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: More heat this weekend! Most of the area is again in the low to mid-90s with a heat index as high as 110°. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for today and tomorrow, making it the 12th time St. Louis has been in a Heat Advisory this year.

Sunday’s temperatures will sit very similar to where we will be at today. An additional similarity between Saturday and Sunday is the chance for pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon.

More rain chances exist Monday and Tuesday as a cold front slowly drops through the area. Upwards of an inch of rain is possible with this, and it will drop our temperatures to the 80s starting Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

4Warn Weather: Spot Storms Today, Dangerous Heat This Weekend
4Warn Weather: Spot Storms Today, Dangerous Heat This Weekend
4Warn Weather: Spot Storms Today, Dangerous Heat This Weekend
4Warn Weather: Spot Storms Today, Dangerous Heat This Weekend
August 5 afternoon seven-day forecast
4Warn Weather: Hot & Humid, Spot Storms
4Warn Weather: Hot & Humid, Spot Storms
4Warn Weather: Hot & Humid, Spot Storms