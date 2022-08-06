4Warn Weather: Heat Advisory through the weekend

Weather Discussion: More heat this weekend! Most of the area is again in the low to mid-90s with a heat index as high as 110°. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for today and tomorrow, making it the 12th time St. Louis has been in a Heat Advisory this year.

Sunday’s temperatures will sit very similar to where we will be at today. An additional similarity between Saturday and Sunday is the chance for pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon.

More rain chances exist Monday and Tuesday as a cold front slowly drops through the area. Upwards of an inch of rain is possible with this, and it will drop our temperatures to the 80s starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.