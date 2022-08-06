4Warn Weather: Heat Advisory through Sunday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8pm Sunday, making it t12 days that St. Louis has been in a Heat Advisory this year.

Sunday’s temperatures will be similar to what we saw today. An additional similarity is the chance for pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon, mainly between 1pm-7pm. These will be very isolated with only about 20% coverage. But where they do pop up heavy downpours can be expected.

More rain chances exist Monday and Tuesday as a cold front slowly drops through the area. Up to an inch of rain is possible, and it will drop our temperatures to the 80s starting Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

4Warn Weather: Spot Storms Today, Dangerous Heat This Weekend
4Warn Weather: Spot Storms Today, Dangerous Heat This Weekend
4Warn Weather: Spot Storms Today, Dangerous Heat This Weekend
4Warn Weather: Spot Storms Today, Dangerous Heat This Weekend
August 5 afternoon seven-day forecast
4Warn Weather: Hot & Humid, Spot Storms
4Warn Weather: Hot & Humid, Spot Storms
4Warn Weather: Hot & Humid, Spot Storms