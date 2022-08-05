Vehicle, body found in Deer Creek in Shrewsbury

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- First responders recovered a vehicle and a body from Deer Creek in Shrewsbury Friday morning.

Shrewsbury Police said an accident happened Thursday night where the vehicle ended up submerged in the creek. Police said the accident was not flood-related.

The person’s identity is unknown at this time. More information will be added as it becomes available.

