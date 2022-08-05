Two wounded in North City shooting

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen and another victim were wounded in a shooting that happened in North City Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Salisbury and 21st Street around 3:00 p.m., police tell News 4. A 19-year-old man was shot in the face and was not conscious or breathing when he was taken to a hospital. A second victim later showed up at a hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

kidney disease
Kidney Health for Life campaign
pets
Helping special needs pets
DPH is set to host Saturday clinics and extend weekday hours for back to school immunizations
St. Louis County looks to extend hours for back-to-school immunizations, vaccinations
Proposed safety changes on Chippewa near Ted Drewes
Truck in deadly hit-and-run outside Ted Drewes found; suspect still on the run