Two wounded in North City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen and another victim were wounded in a shooting that happened in North City Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Salisbury and 21st Street around 3:00 p.m., police tell News 4. A 19-year-old man was shot in the face and was not conscious or breathing when he was taken to a hospital. A second victim later showed up at a hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.