Tatum hosts youth basketball camp at Chaminade High School

Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - NBA superstar Jayson Tatum returned to Chaminade to help grow the next generation of basketball players in St. Louis.

The youth camp had 240 participants, and some kids even got a chance to go one-on-one with Tatum. He did not make it easy. The Celtics player says that it is important to him to come back to where it all began.

Tatum is a three-time NBA All-Star that recently led the Celtics to the NBA Finals.

