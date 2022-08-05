St. Louis County man linked to 2 murders pleads guilty

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A Calverton Park man pleaded guilty Thursday to killing two men in the driveway of his home over a month span from December 2018 to January 2019.

Jeffrey Tod, 56, of Calverton Park, pleaded guilty to the murders of Deandre Moore and Alvern Linzie. He told investigators he shot and killed the victims in their car that was parked in the driveway of his home on Williams Drive.

According to court documents, Moore, 41, was found dead in their cars within two miles of Tod’s home in December 2018 while Linzie, 68, was found in his car inside Tod’s detached garage in January 2019. Tod was spotted driving both victims’ cars near the time of their death. A neighbor saw something suspicious and called the police, which led them to discover Linzie’s body. He was the first murder victim in Calverton Park’s history.

While investigating Linzie’s death, they matched the ballistics to the gun that shot Moore, and now have linked all two murders to Tod, according to authorities.

In 2018, investigators linked the bullet recovered from Melvin Whitted Jr.’s body, which was found on December 21, 2018, to a gun belonging Tod. That same gun was the one he used to allegedly kill Moore and Linzie.

All three men were found shot in the head while sitting in their cars, and according to police, all three victims had contact with Tod immediately before their deaths.

Additionally, court documents show that an acquaintance of Tod’s asked about Whitted going missing and Tod responded with “he ain’t coming back.” That same acquaintance also told police that once Whitted and Moore’s deaths were publicly known, Tod said “they had what was coming to them.”

News 4 is working to obtain an update on those charges connected to Whitted Jr.’s death.

Tod could face up to 23 years in prison for the two murders. His sentencing is set for 9 a.m. on August 22

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.