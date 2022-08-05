St. Charles honors Purple Heart recipients
Published: Aug. 5, 2022
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- The sound of taps filled the city plaza in St. Charles during the city’s Purple Heart Day ceremony.
The day is for recognizing former members of the Armed Forces who were wounded in war. The Purple Heart is the nation’s oldest award for military heroism, given to those wounded or killed during service.
Sunday is National Purple Heart Day.
