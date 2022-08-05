Police searching for missing man last seen in Wood River, Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at a boat store in Wood River on July 21.

The search is on for Vernon Law, of Chester, Illinois. Police tell News 4 he works as a deckhand on the riverboat “Kevin Michael” He left the Economy Boat Store, which is on the Mississippi River’s shores, around 2:40 p.m. on July 21. Law left the store on the “Kevin Michael.”

He was spotted later that day walking southbound on Illinois Route 3 towards I-270 in Hartford, Illinois, police say. Law was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and work boots. He is described as 5′11″, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms.

Authorities say he has connections to Columbia, Illinois and O’Fallon, Mo. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

