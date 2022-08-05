New resource center to open after residents were turned away Thursday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Flood victims in St. Louis are still hoping to get some help after being turned away from Thursday’s multi-agency resource center.

Lines quickly wrapped around the building, causing the center to hit capacity as hundreds waited in the heat and rain. Friday’s resource center has posted a five-page online registration and intake form. Filling the form out prior to arrival will help save time. You can register in advance here.

Thursday, the multi-agency resource center closed its doors in University City as hundreds of people waited. Friday’s event will be at a new location: Friendly Temple Church in north St. Louis City. Hours of operation will from 3 to 8 again. The resource center will also be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents should plan to bring proof of their current address when attending. People who were turned away before will be able to try the new location Friday.

“I’m always hopeful so yeah I’ll try to get here if I can or wherever the location is but if not then it is what it is,” said Tava Ross, a resident turned away from the resource center.

The resource center is still looking for people to help out with these events as well. If you would like to volunteer visit the website here.

