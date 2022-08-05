Multi-Agency Resource Center in University City reaches capacity within hours; offering help to flood victims

UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV) - Multi-Agency Resource Centers are opening throughout the region to help those impacted by the historic flooding. Representatives from state government, non-profit and religious-affiliated disaster relief organizations are at the centers.

The center in Florissant closed early on Wednesday, leading to larger groups at Thursday’s center in University City.

The resource center in University City opened at 3 p.m., with people lining up as early as 9 a.m. By 5 p.m., the center had reached capacity and began turning people away.

Tava Ross came to the center when she got off of work at 6, hoping to get help. Instead, she was turned away.

Ross says her basement filled with water, destroying her washer, dryer and other personal belongings.

“I’m kind of upset but I mean, I guess it is what it is,” Ross says. “I’m not the only one that’s been affected. Maybe they weren’t prepared for so many people or didn’t think this many people were affected.”

Ross says she’ll have to try to go to one of the resource centers opening on Friday or Saturday when she gets off work.

“I’m always hopeful,” Ross says. “I’ll try to get here if I can or wherever the location is but if not, then it is what it is.”

Unfortunately, stories of complete loss were common for people waiting in line.

Phillipistine Sims’ basement flooded with water, leading to water filling up on the ground floor of her house.

“Water was pouring through my doors,” Sims says. “Both my front door and my side door as if a fire hydrant was on.”

Sims says it was terrifying to wake up to that Tuesday morning. Although Sims lost cars, clothes and furniture in the flood, it’s the irreplaceable items that mean the most.

“My mom died of COVID in January and I had so many pictures of her and memories,” Sims says. “All of that is going to be gone.

U-City resident Deborah Washington spent hours waiting in line, desperate for whatever help she could get.

“If it’s anything that will help me to re-establish what I lost or get close to what I lost, then I’ll stick it out,” Washington says. “I mean I have no choice. I have a family.”

For Washington, she’s lived in University City for 25 years and has never seen anything like this before.

“Pray for us to be able to get through this because I don’t think this is going to be the last of it,” Washington says. “I really don’t.”

Despite waiting in the heat and rain to get access to help, Sims is just thankful to have survived.

“I thank God for everything that he has done for me,” Sims says.

More centers will open up in St. Louis and East St. Louis Friday through Sunday.

St. Louis:

Fri. August 5, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friendly Temple, 5515 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., St. Louis, MO 63130 Saturday. August 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friendly Temple, 5515 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., St. Louis, MO 63130

East St. Louis:

Saturday, August 6, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., East St. Louis High School, 4901 State St., East St. Louis, IL - United Way is coordinating with partner agencies including city, county and state officials. Sunday, August 7, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East St. Louis High School, 4901 State St., East St. Louis, IL - United Way is coordinating with partner agencies including city, county and state officials.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.