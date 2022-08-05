MO teachers speak with board of education on turnover issues

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri is looking for answers to its teacher turnover problem. A state report shows that 5 percent of full-time teaching positions were vacant during the 2020-2021 school year.

New teachers in Missouri are some of the most underpaid in the nation. The National Education Association found their average salary amounts to just over $33,000. Gov. Mike Parson recently approved an increase in teachers’ minimum pay to $38,000.

The Blue Ribbon Commission from the state’s board of education is conducting a survey that Missouri educators can fill out and recommend policy changes. The survey closes Friday at 4 p.m.

