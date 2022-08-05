Metro Bus driver loses control, crashes into East St. Louis home

A driver of a Metro Bus lost control and crashed into a home in East St. Louis late Thursday night.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A driver of a Metro Bus lost control and crashed into a home in East St. Louis late Thursday night.

The crash left some damage behind on 83rd Street and Marybelle Avenue in East St. Louis at about 11:45 p.m. Another car and the bus were involved in an accident at the intersection which then caused the bus driver to lose control and run into the home.

The homeowner was asleep at the time. No serious injuries were reported.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Flood victims in St. Louis are still hoping to get some help after being turned away from...
New resource center to open after residents were turned away Thursday
Flood victims in St. Louis are still hoping to get some help after being turned away from...
New resource center to open after residents were turned away Thursday
A driver of a Metro Bus lost control and crashed into a home in East St. Louis late Thursday...
Metro Bus driver loses control, crashed into East St. Louis home
lectern
Sullivan business builds 2 lecterns for upcoming season of ‘Yellowstone’