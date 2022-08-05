Kids help design playground for Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – With the help of our community partners, KMOV is building a playground for kids at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club.

On Friday, the kids had the chance to weigh in on what they want the playground to look like.

News 4′s Maurice Drummond was live at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club with a live update on the design day.

