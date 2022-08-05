Illinois to increase Medicaid reimbursements for abortion providers

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The backlash to the Supreme Court’s decision to throw out Roe v. Wade is taking on a new shape in the Metro East. Illinois is increasing Medicaid reimbursements for abortion providers by 20 percent starting in September.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said that can help providers facing unnecessary burdens. He also said it will allow clinics to provide more care with fewer financial hurdles.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is also expanding the state’s family planning program with $2 million in grants for providers.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

teachers
MO teachers speak with board of education on turnover issues
NBA superstar Jayson Tatum returned to Chaminade to help grow the next generation of basketball...
Tatum hosts youth basketball camp at Chaminade High School
rams settlement
Area leaders won’t comment on status of $513M in Rams settlement money
rams settlement
Area leaders won’t comment on how $513M in Rams settlement money will be divided