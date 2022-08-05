Illinois to increase Medicaid reimbursements for abortion providers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The backlash to the Supreme Court’s decision to throw out Roe v. Wade is taking on a new shape in the Metro East. Illinois is increasing Medicaid reimbursements for abortion providers by 20 percent starting in September.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said that can help providers facing unnecessary burdens. He also said it will allow clinics to provide more care with fewer financial hurdles.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is also expanding the state’s family planning program with $2 million in grants for providers.

