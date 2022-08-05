How to sign up online for upcoming flood resource centers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Those impacted by the flood who have not received help are being asked to sign up online for other centers that will be held in the coming days.

An online form can be found through this link. A resource center will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Friendly Temple Church on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

People who were turned away from Thursday’s resource center in University City were sent to Friendly Temple Church on Friday. More people were turned away at the church as the demand was unable to be met.

Officials said they plan to continue to provide resources until everyone needing help gets it.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.