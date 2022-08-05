End of Watch Memorial stops through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three local police officers killed in the line of duty were honored Friday. It was part of the “End of Watch-Ride to Remember 2021.”

the memorial stopped at St. Louis County Police headquarters. Former Officer Antonio Valentine was killed in 2021 when a suspect evading police crashed into his undercover vehicle. Valentine is one of hundreds of fallen first responders on the memorial.

Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins and Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce were also honored.

The End of Watch-Ride to Remember 2021 set off from Spokane, Washington on June 1 to make its way across the country. It will be on the road until August 18.

