St. Louis County looks to extend hours for back-to-school immunizations, vaccinations

DPH is set to host Saturday clinics and extend weekday hours for back to school immunizations
DPH is set to host Saturday clinics and extend weekday hours for back to school immunizations
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Department of Health (DPH) is expanding the back-to-school immunization efforts and will also host Saturday clinics starting the week of Monday, Aug. 8.

They are offering free immunizations and COVID-19 vaccinations from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. The Saturday immunization clinics will be held at the John C. Murphy Health Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 13 and Sept 10.

The following clinics that will offer these immunizations are:

  • John C. Murphy Health Center from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays
  • North Central Community Health Center from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursdays
  • South County Health Center from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

Students are asked to bring a copy of their shot records with them. The clinics will be closed on Labor Day.

