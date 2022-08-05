St. Louis County looks to extend hours for back-to-school immunizations, vaccinations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Department of Health (DPH) is expanding the back-to-school immunization efforts and will also host Saturday clinics starting the week of Monday, Aug. 8.

They are offering free immunizations and COVID-19 vaccinations from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. The Saturday immunization clinics will be held at the John C. Murphy Health Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 13 and Sept 10.

The following clinics that will offer these immunizations are:

John C. Murphy Health Center from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays

North Central Community Health Center from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursdays

South County Health Center from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

Students are asked to bring a copy of their shot records with them. The clinics will be closed on Labor Day.

