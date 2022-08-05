CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals gun from Affton gun store
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are searching for a man seen stealing a gun from a St. Louis County store in mid-July.
On July 19, a man walked into a gun store in Affton at 4:30 p.m. and stole a semi-automatic handgun. Police said the man hid the gun in his shorts before walking out.
The suspect was wearing a red, white, and black Bayern Munich soccer jersey with a T-Mobile logo on it with khaki shorts. He had short dreads pulled up in a high ponytail with scruffy facial hair and glasses, police said.
No additional information has been released.
