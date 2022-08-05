Cardinals team up with United Way to support flood relief efforts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Cardinals and Cardinals Care, the team’s charitable foundation, will be teaming up with the United Way of Greater St. Louis to support flood relief efforts.

The Cardinals said that in addition to a financial donation from Cardinals Care, a portion of the ticket sales from the Aug. 12 and 26 games will be donated to the Flood Relief Fund set by the United Way of Greater St. Louis.

“United Way is incredibly grateful to have local organizations like the St. Louis Cardinals join the efforts to help our neighbors and communities recover from this disaster. Once again, the St. Louis region has stepped up to help one another in a time of need,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis.

Starting Friday, fans can purchase eight-dollar Loge and Pavilion tickets to the Aug. 12 game against the Milwaukee Brewers and the Aug. 26 game against the Atlanta Braves. The company said a limited number of these specially-priced tickets will be available while supplies last. Tickets will be limited to eight per customer. To purchase tickets or to make a donation to the Flood Relief Fund visit the website here.

“Our hearts go out to each of the families impacted by the recent flooding, particularly the children,” said Michael Hall, Vice President of Community Relations and Executive Director of Cardinals Care. “We want to give our fans the opportunity to help those most in need while enjoying Cardinals baseball.”

One hundred percent of the dollars raised through the fund will be distributed in response to activities to this crisis and in partnership with Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) and Long Term Recovery Committees (LTRC).

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.