4Warn Weather: Spot Storms Today, Dangerous Heat This Weekend

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: A hot weekend ahead. High temperatures approach 90 today with the maximum heat index as high as 100. There will be a few pockets of rain or a storm here and there. There won’t be many, but these storms will be slow movers.

A Heat Advisory goes in to effect Saturday from 11am to 8pm. Highs in the 90s and the Heat Index 105 or higher. This Heat Advisory could be extended to include Sunday as well. Just spotty afternoon rain or storms both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances pick up early next work-week as a front moves into our area.

Saturday
