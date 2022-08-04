Stray Rescue breaks ground on future home

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Ground was broken on the future home of Stray Rescue Thursday.

The organization is moving to the Dutchtown neighborhood because of the noise in downtown and loss of green space. They will be calling a former locomotive repair shop home on Bingham Ave.

The new building will quadruple the space Stray Rescue has. It will also allow the organization to expand and offer new services.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.