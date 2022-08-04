St. Peters man meets dispatcher who helped save his life; News 4 reunites them

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Last week’s flooding led to many challenges and losses for people around the area.

Despite all of the bad, News 4 is also sharing good stories.

News 4 told you last week about a St. Peters man who looked to thank the dispatcher and rescue crews who saved his life. On Wednesday, they worked with Bruce Dwyer and St. Charles County to bring an update and unite those two men face to face.

“I owe a big thanks to you because without your persistence on helping me get out of that car sinking in water, I wouldn’t have made it,” Dwyer says.

News 4 shared his story exclusively last week. He was driving to work on Mexico Road the morning of the historic flooding when water swept his pickup truck into Spencer Creek.

When that happened, Dwyer called 911 and was connected to St. Charles County dispatcher Michael Buckmore.

“I’m here because of what you did and you got me out to where the rescue could come find me,” Dwyer says.

Buckmore started working for the St. Charles Emergency Communications Department in December 2020. His call with Dwyer last Tuesday was the longest he’s had while on the job.

“It takes some experience,” Buckmore says. “It’s just something you’ve got to keep in your mind. The heart’s pumping. Blood’s flowing through your body. The stress is there but you just have to keep calm, keep cool, that way the other person on the other line stays cool. You have to walk them through these dangerous situations.”

During that 45-minute-long phone call, Dwyer was begging dispatch to call his wife because he was afraid he would never see her again.

On Wednesday, Donna Dwyer joined him in giving thanks to Buckmore.

“October is our 46th anniversary and I want to thank you for saving him so he could be here with me,” Donna Dwyer says.

Buckmore became a dispatcher so he could make a difference in people’s lives. The story of saving Dwyer is proof of that.

Although Buckmore appreciates the thank you, he says it’s all part of the job.

“We don’t meet the people that we save all the time,” Buckmore says. “But it was nice to be able to meet somebody and put a name to the face.”

Dwyer’s family went down into Spencer Creek and were able to find his pickup truck. The truck is a total loss but he says he is just thankful to be alive and with his family.

Because of News 4′s story, Dwyer was also able to get in touch with the rescue crews that saved him. He spoke with them on the phone Wednesday, able to thank them personally for risking their lives to save his.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.