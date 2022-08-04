Rain pounds St. Louis metro causing flooding, crashes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The morning commute has been hampered by weather-related issues as another round of rain dumps into the St. Louis region.

Around 7:30 a.m., a crash halted all lanes of eastbound Interstate 44 just west of Highway 50, causing congestion in the area.

The Creve Couer Police Department warned drivers to avoid Stacy Drive from North Warson Road due to water on the road. A News 4 viewer captured flooded roads on Rose Lane near Harrison Avenue.

As of 8 a.m., over 10,000 customers in Missouri and 780 customers in Illinois are without power.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.